ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ana de Armas Was Edited Out of Yesterday, So Fans Are Suing

By Jennifer Zhan
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire premise of Yesterday is that the Beatles have been erased from existence. But for some viewers, the 2019 movie went too far when it also cut Ana de Armas out of the world. Variety reports that two fans have filed a federal class action lawsuit against Universal Pictures, claiming...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Fans of actor Ana de Armas sue because she was cut out of 2019 film

Two fans filed a federal class action lawsuit on Friday alleging they were duped into renting the 2019 film "Yesterday" because Ana de Armas appeared in the trailer. Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, Calif., say they each paid $3.99 to rent the movie on Amazon Prime, only to discover that de Armas was removed from the final cut of the film.
MOVIES
Variety

John Leguizamo Says He Avoided the Sun ‘For Years’ to Stay Light-Skinned for Hollywood Roles

John Leguizamo revealed in a conversation with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that he made a deliberate choice in his career to stay out of the sun in order to continue booking roles as a light-skinned Latino actor. The actor said he has long “benefitted from being light-skinned” in Hollywood and addressed issues of colorism within Hollywood and within Latin culture. “I stayed out of the sun so I could work,” Leguizamo said. “I definitely would not go in the sun for years. It was a conscious thing because I could work. And all the Latinos that made...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
BBC

Fans sue Universal Pictures over film without Ana de Armas

Two US fans of Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas have sued Hollywood studio Universal Pictures, saying they were duped into renting a film because she was in the trailer. Conor Woulfe and Peter Rosza say they each paid $3.99 (£2.94) for the comedy Yesterday, only to discover the actress had been removed from the final cut.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Richard Curtis
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
George Harrison
Stamford Advocate

Ana de Armas Talks ‘No Time to Die’ and Playing Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

When Cary Joji Fukunaga offered Ana de Armas a part in the James Bond film “No Time to Die” she was, naturally, excited. But she was also hesitant. “I loved working with Daniel Craig on ‘Knives Out’ and I wanted to work with Cary and even a tiny part in a James Bond film will make you known globally,” says the Cuban-born actress. “All of those were magnets to me.”
MOVIES
papermag.com

Ana de Armas Fans Sue Universal Studios

Ana de Armas' fans are suing Universal Studios after she was cut out of the 2019 film Yesterday. The two individuals rented the film and were expecting to see the actress after she appeared in the trailer for the Beatles-inspired romantic comedy. And when they were disappointed to find out that her scenes didn't make it to the final cut, they decided to file a class-action lawsuit against Universal Studios.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beatles#Universal Pictures#Knives Out#Cinema Blend
Deadline

‘The Outfit’: Focus Features Pushes Back Release Date For Mark Rylance Thriller By Three Weeks

Focus Features has pushed back the release date for its crime thriller The Outfit—starring Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Dunkirk,Bridge of Spies)—by three weeks, from February 25 to March 18. The news comes following the announcement that Focus, Universal International and Carnival Films are pushing the release date for Downton Abbey: A New Era from March 18 to May 20 in the U.S. and April 29 in the UK. The Outfit was initially set to open against Lionsgate’s horror-thriller The Devil’s Light, MGM and United Artists Releasing’s musical adaptation of Cyrano, Good Deed Entertainment’s Moon Manor, Open Road Films’ Foo Fighters horror-comedy...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Two huge Ana de Armas fans are suing Universal for millions

Two very committed Ana de Armas fans are suing Universal for a whopping $6.8 million after her scenes were cut from Yesterday. The plaintiffs have cited that the promo clips for the movie that featured the actress were “deceptive marketing”. De Armas filmed scenes for Yesterday, and she...
MOVIES
Vulture

Oscar Futures: Who’s in the Lead As Voting Begins?

Nicole Kidman in Being the Ricardos and Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick … Boom! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Courtesy of Netflix, Courtesy of Prime Studios. Every week between now and February 8, when the Academy Award nominations are announced, Vulture will consult its crystal ball to determine the changing fortunes of this year’s Oscars race. In our “Oscar Futures” column, we’ll let you in on insider gossip, parse brand-new developments, and track industry buzz to figure out who’s up, who’s down, and who’s currently leading the race for a coveted Oscar nomination.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vulture

Cha Cha Real Smooth Slides to a Sundance Win

No taking it back now, y’all. Cha Cha Real Smooth has won the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic category at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Awards. The comedy, one of the 18 movies we were excited about seeing at Sundance this year, stars writer-director Cooper Raiff as a recent college grad named Andrew who is adjusting to a new bar mitzvah party-starting gig. In other words, he’s teaching a bunch of teens the “Cha Cha Slide.” Producer and potential coffee shop gatekeeper Dakota Johnson plays a woman named Domino, who Andrew meets along with her autistic daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). This year’s ceremony was presented virtually over Twitter, and Raiff and Johnson accepted their award while wearing matching Cha Cha hats. Apple TV+ bought the movie for $15 million — not quite the record-setting $25 million it shelled out for CODA last year, but still a hefty sum. Among the full list of winners, other films that won top prizes this year included Nanny (Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Dramatic), The Exiles (Grand Jury Prize, U.S. Documentary), and Navalny (Audience Award, U.S. Documentary and Festival Favorite Award).
MOVIES
Popculture

Universal Hit With Lawsuit Over Ana De Armas and 'Yesterday' Deleted Scene

Fans of the 2019 film Yesterday are fed up with Universal Studios for their "deceptive, and misleading advertising" for the film. Is it due to the film's insistence that Himesh Patel's displaced musician may have outsmarted the Beatles? Not at all. In fact, the lawsuit itself has little to do with the music of the Fab Four.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Afterparty Recap: A Quarter-Mile at a Time

Is it terrible that I kinda like Brett? Sure, he’s a bully who cheated on his wife, disrespects Steve Urkel, and obviously has seen every Fast & Furious movie at least six times (I can picture him mouthing the dialogue along with Vin Diesel). But at least he’s taken the right message from his favorite franchise: the importance of family. I imagine if he’d leaned more into the carjacking aspect, Zoë would’ve served him with divorce papers a long time ago.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy