It is too soon to predict if the Omicron variant of Covid-19 signifies the end of the coronavirus pandemic, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Monday. “It is an open question as to whether or not Omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination that everyone is hoping for, because you have such a great deal of variability with new variants emerging,” Dr Fauci said on the first day of the World Economic Forum’s online Davos Agenda summit.“I would hope that that’s the case. But that would only be the case if we don’t get another...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO