Weekend Open Thread: “Yeah.”

Good morning. I’m alive and well. For those of you who are catching up, I had my gallbladder removed yesterday. The surgery started a shade before 8:00 a.m. was maybe 40 minutes long, long enough for my wife to grab a breakfast and start about 20 minutes of work. I was on the road and headed home by 10:15 a.m. So far I haven’t had any pain and haven’t taken any sort of pain medication. Not even Tylenol. I don’t know if that’s normal, but I do feel fine other than soreness, which is expected. I also haven’t had any gas pains, but I have been walking quite a bit. And the reason I had my gallbladder removed wasn’t because I was in pain, but because I did have gallstones and some of my liver numbers were off and they wanted a biopsy of my liver, so they killed two birds with one stone. The surgeon did tell my wife that the neck of the gallbladder was inflamed, but that everything else looked great and thinks that whatever was causing the problem is solved.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO