ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Pleasant Valley Girls Basketball survives Panthers' fourth quarter surge to win fourth straight

actionnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panthers outscored the Vikings 18-6 in...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Pennsylvania court strikes down no-excuse mail voting law

A Pennsylvania court on Friday struck down Act 77, the law that established no-excuse mail voting in Pennsylvania, saying it violated the state Constitution. The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court said the state's constitution requires votes to be cast in-person unless voters meet certain requirements. Shortly after the court's decision, a notice of appeal was filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which leans Democratic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Sports
Chico, CA
Education
Local
California Basketball
Chico, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
City
Chico, CA
Local
California Education
The Associated Press

Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women’s title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty will no longer need to overthink the 1970s when she prepares for the Australian Open. The top-ranked Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to beat Danielle Collins 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the final on Saturday night, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Valley Girls#Pleasant Valley

Comments / 0

Community Policy