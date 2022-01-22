ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZKCg_0dskM2ER00

Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied while Britain was in a coronavirus lockdown have provoked public outrage and led some members of his Conservative Party to consider ousting their leader.

If they manage to push Johnson out — or if he resigns — the party would hold a leadership contest to choose his replacement.

Here's a look at who could rise if Johnson falls:

RISHI SUNAK, TREASURY CHIEF

Sunak, 41, is widely regarded as the brightest rising star in the party, the best known of the contenders to the public — and the bookies’ favorite to succeed Johnson.

Sunak was thrust into the spotlight when he became treasury chief in early 2020, tasked with the unenviable job of steering the British economy through its worst economic slump on record due to the pandemic.

Sunak has dished out billions of pounds in emergency spending to help businesses and workers, and his pandemic policies have generally been seen in a positive light.

A big “Star Wars” fan, Sunak nurtures his personal brand with a slick Instagram account. Opinion polls have suggested that he is one of the most popular Conservative ministers among voters, though his elite education and past work for the investment bank Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund means some see him as out of touch with ordinary people.

He would be Britain’s first prime minister who is not white. Born to Indian parents who immigrated to the U.K. from East Africa, Sunak attended the exclusive Winchester College private school, studied at Oxford University, and is married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of an Indian billionaire.

___

LIZ TRUSS, FOREIGN SECRETARY

Truss, 46, took on the high-profile job of foreign secretary in September after serving as trade minister and has been gaining momentum as a contender since.

As well as serving as Britain’s chief diplomat, she is the U.K.’s new lead negotiator with the European Union to deal with lingering issues following Britain's exit from the bloc.

Once a campaigner for remaining in the EU, Truss has become a fervent champion for Brexit. Her prior role as international trade secretary saw her signing post-Brexit trade deals around the world and channeling Johnson’s ambitions for “Global Britain.”

Truss is popular with many Conservatives who see in the free-market-loving politician echoes of the party’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher. Her supporters have coined the slogan “In Liz We Truss.”

She is less well known to the general public. “When you ask about Liz Truss 50% of voters say ‘Liz who?’” said Chris Curtis, a pollster at Opinium Research.

___

SAJID JAVID, HEALTH SECRETARY

Javid, 52, has been health secretary since June, leading Britain’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before that he served as treasury chief, but resigned in early 2020 after clashing with Johnson over the prime minister’s order to fire his team of advisers.

The fact Johnson brought him back to the government to handle the coronavirus response reflects his reputation as a competent and safe pair of hands.

The son of Pakistani immigrants, Javid has billed himself as a common-man alternative to his private school-educated rivals — although he had a lucrative career in investment banking before entering politics.

As with Sunak, he'd make history if he were to win.

___

MICHAEL GOVE, LEVELLING UP SECRETARY

Gove, a party heavyweight, has held many key Cabinet posts and is currently in charge of delivering on the government’s promise to “level up” Britain, that is, address inequality by increasing opportunities in deprived areas.

Gove, 54, played a key role in the campaign to take Britain out of the EU and is widely respected in the party, but not completely trusted. In the 2016 Conservative leadership campaign, he backed Johnson for leader before deciding he would rather run himself — a betrayal that many Conservatives have not forgotten.

To the public, he may be best known for being filmed dancing to techno music at a nightclub in Aberdeen, Scotland, in August, in a clip that drew a lot of chuckles when it went viral on social media.

___

JEREMY HUNT, FORMER CABINET MINISTER

Hunt, a former health secretary and foreign secretary, ran against Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, billing himself as the more sensible, serious candidate. He lost heavily, and was dumped from the Cabinet when Johnson took over.

In a recent interview, the 55-year-old was quoted as saying that his ambition to lead the country has not “completely vanished.”

He has remained a lawmaker, and kept himself in the public eye by grilling ministers and experts as head of the Health and Social Care Select Committee in Parliament.

As a critic of the government’s response to the pandemic, he may appeal to those seeking a change from Johnson — though some look on him unfavorably for implementing unpopular policies when he was health secretary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Furious’ public will not accept ‘cover-up’ of Partygate scandal, senior Tory MP warns

A furious public will not accept a “cover-up” of the Partygate scandal, a senior Tory MP is warning – amid a growing belief that crucial parts of Sue Gray’s inquiry will never be revealed.A heavily-redacted draft of the civil servant’s report will be released within days, but with references to parties that the police are investigating stripped out after the Met demanded it.There are no plans to publish an unredacted version, once the police have finished their investigation, which means the most serious aspects may never see the light of day.Tobias Ellwood, the Tory chair of the Commons defence...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says he will ‘go for it’ if Boris Johnson is toppled as Tory leader

Tom Tugendhat has revealed he will run for the Conservative leadership if Boris Johnson is forced out of No 10, the first MP to put his name forward.The chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee – and veteran of the Iraq and Afghan wars – said he will “go for it”, if fellow Tories give him their backing to join the race.No other candidate has stepped forward, with the favourites Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss bound by cabinet collective responsibility – while Jeremy Hunt said it would “take a lot” to persuade him to challenge again.But Mr Tugendhat, a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak puts final touches on leadership bid and says Partygate could be ‘unsurvivable’ for Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak is putting the finishing touches on a PR-led leadership campaign after telling allies he believes Partygate could be “unsurvivable” for Boris Johnson, The Independent has learnt.The chancellor is understood to have built a draft version of a campaign website, taking inspiration from his weekly No 11 newsletter, and developed a marketing strategy.He and his close circle are also believed to have had informal conversations with former No 10 staffers and MPs about the recent scrutiny of Downing Street, in order to gauge his chance of winning a leadership contest, sources said.The imminent publication of the Sue Gray...
INSTAGRAM
The Independent

Who is in the running to be the next prime minister if Johnson goes?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increased pressure to resign over ‘partygate’ and accusations that he intervened to help evacuate animals from Afghanistan.Mr Johnson has dismissed the reports that No 10 were involved in the Nowzad charity flight efforts as “total rhubarb”.Tom Tugendhat is reportedly favoured by centrist Tory MPs to replace Mr Johnson, with the former soldier and MP for Tonbridge and Malling confirming on Saturday that he would run for leader if there was a contest soon, adding it would be a “huge privilege” if he became PM.But who else is being suggested? Here are some of the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Curtis
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tory backbencher hints at leadership bid as wait for partygate report drags on

A backbench Tory MP who has been critical of the Government’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal has become the first to announce he intends to stand for leader if Boris Johnson is voted out.It comes as the Prime Minister could finally get sight of the highly anticipated “partygate” inquiry report from senior civil servant Sue Gray as early as this weekend, after police insisted they had not delayed its publication.No 10 had still not received a copy of the report into possible lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall on Saturday morning.It is widely believed that either Chancellor Rishi Sunak or...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer says more powers for Holyrood would be ‘early priority’ if he becomes PM

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants more devolved powers for Holyrood “quickly” if he becomes Prime Minister.Sir Keir has asked former prime minister Gordon Brown to recommend improvements to devolution across the United Kingdom to counter nationalist support for independence.Speaking to the Daily Record, Sir Keir said giving the Scottish Parliament more powers would be an early priority for him, were he to become Prime Minister.With Labour consistently polling ahead of the Conservatives, who are embroiled in sleaze scandals and the so-called partygate affair, Sir Keir has accused Boris Johnson’s Government of being “paralysed”.Reflecting on his visit to Glasgow’s Forge...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sunak polishes leadership bid as Tory MP says Partygate ‘cover-up’ is unacceptable

Rishi Sunak is finalising plans for his leadership campaign after telling allies he believes Partygate could be “unsurvivable” for Boris Johnson, The Independent has learnt.The chancellor is understood to be preparing a PR-led campaign, with a draft version of a campaign website already built.He and his close circle are also believed to have tried to gauge his chances of victory by speaking to former No 10 staffers and MPs about the recent scrutiny of Downing Street in the wake of revelations of lockdown parties. Sue Gray’s report into the parties is expected to be delivered to the prime minister...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson to call Vladimir Putin and ask Russia to ‘step back’ from Ukraine invasion

Boris Johnson will hold a call with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the coming days in a last-ditch bid to persuade Moscow to “step back” from an invasion of Ukraine.The prime minister will also make a trip to the region in the coming days, The Independent understands, as he tries to ramp up a strategy of “deterrence” among western allies.Mr Johnson is also expected to consider a series of options from the UK’s top military officials this weekend – including fresh troop deployments and further bolstering of Nato’s defences.A Downing Street spokesperson said: “He will reiterate the need for Russia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Conservatives#Uk#British#Treasury#Instagram#Goldman Sachs#Indian#Winchester College#Oxford University#The European Union
The Independent

Russian dirty money and ‘close ties’ to Tories will thwart UK response to Ukraine invasion, experts warn

Russian dirty money in London – and “close ties” to the Tory party – will hinder the UK’s pledges to get tough with Moscow if it invades Ukraine, US experts are warning.Boris Johnson has claimed he is “bringing the West together” to deter Russian aggression, telling Labour to focus on the crisis and not the ‘partygate’ scandal threatening to topple him.But a report from a think-tank close to Joe Biden’s administration has warned the US will have to take the lead in countering “Russian kleptocrats” – because the UK cannot do so.“The United Kingdom, in particular, has become a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: If Boris Johnson’s successor called an election now – they wouldn’t win

The latest argument made by Boris Johnson allies as he struggles for survival is to warn Tory MPs that if they oust him, his successor would need to call a general election in a few months to secure their own mandate.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told the BBC’s Newsnight last night: “It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.”He pointed out that Gordon Brown...
POLITICS
The Independent

Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

Minister refuses to say if bill to crack down on Russian dirty money has been dropped

A business minister has refused to confirm whether Boris Johnson’s government is ditching it plans for a new law aimed at cracking down on dirty money from Russia in the UK.Tory peer Lord Agnew – who dramatically quit as Whitehall efficiency tsar earlier this week – claimed the government had rejected the chance to put forward anti-fraud legislation in the next parliamentary year, attacking the decision as “foolish”.Business minister Paul Scully refused to “speculate on the content of any future Queen’s Speech” in answer to a question from Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake about reports the planned Economic Crime Bill would be...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alastair Campbell says Boris Johnson is ‘a global embarrassment’ for the UK

Alastair Campbell has said he thinks Boris Johnson is “a global embarrassment” for the UK amid the Metropolitan Police investigation into partygate.The former press secretary told Sky News: “Any situation where Downing Street is the centre of a police investigation is not a good situation to be in.”Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday that the force was launching its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
U.K.
KOLR10 News

UK government holds breath as it awaits ‘partygate’ report

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced Wednesday for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, a document that could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close. Senior civil servant Sue Gray is probing allegations that the prime minister and his […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK's Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's record, vowing to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties. "And that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate."
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of body-shaming after ‘too much cake’ jibe at SNP’s Ian Blackford

Boris Johnson has been accused of body-shaming a political rival after asking him “who has been eating more cake?” as he replied to a question in parliament.At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, challenged Mr Johnson on his handling of the “partygate” scandal.He said the affair was “sucking attention from the real issues facing the public”, such as the cost of living crisis.Mr Blackford added that the looming increase to national insurance contributions was hanging over the public “like a guillotine” while those in Downing Street “eat cake” – a reference to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
Wenatchee World

British police probe lockdown parties in new blow to PM Johnson

LONDON — British police said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation into possible COVID-19 lockdown breaches at Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office and residence, the latest blow to a prime minister facing growing calls to resign. Johnson is fighting for his political life after allegations that he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

464K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy