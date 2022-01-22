ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder vs. Hornets // Tank Checkup // 2022 Draft Class Newcomer

By Daily Thunder Staff
dailythunder.com
 7 days ago

Ryan and Brandon discuss OKC’s loss in Charlotte,...

dailythunder.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Draymond Green: Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland should be an All-Star Game lock

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Appearing on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, former NBA star guard-turned-TNT analyst Dwyane Wade had high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. “He definitely has a [All-Star] case. When we...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkup#Charlotte#Hornets Tank#Okc
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Missed The Game Against The 76ers So He Could Play Well Against Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets: "Uh, Bron, It Would Be Very Different If You Actually Had To Play Against MJ."

Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Thunder vs. Pacers

It was a rare three-day stretch without a game for the Thunder who now enters Friday’s game well-rested against the Pacers. Following a hard-fought battle against the Bulls on Monday where the Thunder nearly overcame a 28-point deficit, the team utilized the three days to rest, recharge and soak up two strong practices.
NBA
dailythunder.com

Thunder Journal: The New Big 5

To receive Thunder Journals in your morning inbox (hours or days before they publish to DailyThunder.com), join our supporters on Patreon. By this time last season, Thunder fans had universally become familiar with the Big 5 of the 2021 NBA Draft. OKC faithful were as versed on the games of...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pacers vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (18-32) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-34) at Paycom Center. Indiana Pacers 113, Oklahoma City Thunder 110 (Final/OT) Antetokounmpo (38pts, 13reb), Jokic (29pts, 13reb, 10ast), Sabonis (24pts, 18reb, 10ast), and more. Full European recap. Highlights, results, standings #NBA. eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:38 AM. James Boyd...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy