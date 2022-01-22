Thunder vs. Hornets // Tank Checkup // 2022 Draft Class Newcomer

Moments after the most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history left a meeting Tuesday night to get a jersey of his to give to the Pac-12’s leading scorer, that freshman barely could contain her mix of gratitude and joy. “Now my life’s complete,” Cal’s Jayda Curry said....
In what is being billed as a first, an active NBA player will also double as a commentator and content provider when not performing his regular job duties on the basketball court. WarnerMedia announced that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is joining the on-air staff of Turner Sports, TNT,...
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Appearing on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, former NBA star guard-turned-TNT analyst Dwyane Wade had high praise for Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland. “He definitely has a [All-Star] case. When we...
The Los Angeles Lakers are working hard to improve their roster ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers are still eyeing Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings and have offered a Talen Horton-Tucker package in exchange for the sharpshooter. “League sources...
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.”
The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
With only a few seconds left to play in the Wizards-Clippers game Tuesday night, Luke Kennard scored seven points in the final nine seconds to push LA over the Wizards, 116-115 after being down by 35 points.
Klay Thompson played another game with the Golden State Warriors in the 2021/22 NBA season. The shooting guard had a decent night against the Dallas Mavericks, who didn't have an answer for the Warriors. The Dubs easily won the game, 130-92, sweeping Luka Doncic and co. off the floor. Thompson...
Cleveland Cavaliers veteran guard Ricky Rubio is out for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season with a torn ACL. The injury marked a pretty devastating loss for the Cavs, as Rubio had quickly become a key presence for the team. Nonetheless, the Cavs have managed to enjoy major success...
Despite being near the tail-end of his career, LeBron James is still playing at an extremely high level. James has been truly spectacular despite recently turning 37 years of age, and is still considered one of the best players in the world. But James' age means that he will miss games from time to time, for rest or for injury.
It was a rare three-day stretch without a game for the Thunder who now enters Friday’s game well-rested against the Pacers. Following a hard-fought battle against the Bulls on Monday where the Thunder nearly overcame a 28-point deficit, the team utilized the three days to rest, recharge and soak up two strong practices.
To receive Thunder Journals in your morning inbox (hours or days before they publish to DailyThunder.com), join our supporters on Patreon. By this time last season, Thunder fans had universally become familiar with the Big 5 of the 2021 NBA Draft. OKC faithful were as versed on the games of...
The Golden State Warriors are back competing for important things in the NBA. The Dubs are trying to relive old glories after two disappointing seasons full of injuries and bad performances. This season, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are back on the court together, trying to take a...
The Indiana Pacers (18-32) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (34-34) at Paycom Center. Indiana Pacers 113, Oklahoma City Thunder 110 (Final/OT) Antetokounmpo (38pts, 13reb), Jokic (29pts, 13reb, 10ast), Sabonis (24pts, 18reb, 10ast), and more. Full European recap. Highlights, results, standings #NBA. eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:38 AM. James Boyd...
