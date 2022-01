Some rappers need to escape the limelight to recharge and regroup themselves. In more severe cases, such as NBA YoungBoy facing serious jail time, staying off the Internet works best. It’ll be a while, though, before the LA-native goes back online. For now, the rapper has plans to lie low for a total of six months. That’s practically a whole year. Though, given his beef with Lil Durk and NLE Choppa, it’s clear to see that NBA YoungBoy doesn’t need the heat on him right now. In fact, it might just lengthen his jail sentence.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO