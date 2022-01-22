ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
144th Fighter Wing gets glimpse into future with 'robot dog'

ABC30 Central Valley
 7 days ago

The 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno got a glimpse into the future Friday.

The 144th Security Forces Squadron received a demonstration for a "robot dog," or quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle, from Ghost Robotics at the Fresno Air National Guard Base.

If purchased, the robots would be used for patrols of the base with the capability of notifying the Base Defense Operations Center and responders of any security concerns.

Similar robots are already used at multiple military bases across the U.S. for patrol purposes.

If approved, the 144th Fighter Wing would be the first California Air National Guard unit to employ its use.

ABC30 Central Valley

