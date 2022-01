Saad scored a pair of goals, dished a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Saad opened the scoring at 6:15 of the first period and added another tally in the second. He also set up Ryan O'Reilly's power-play goal late in the final frame. This was Saad's third multi-point effort in his last six outings. The winger is up to 15 goals, 10 assists, 88 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 39 contests overall. While he's often played in a middle-six role this year, the depth of the Blues' offense should be enough to keep him on the fantasy radar.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO