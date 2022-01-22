Blues' Torey Krug: Contributes helper in win

Husso stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Husso had recent exposure to the Flames, mopping up a period of play in Monday's 7-1 loss. He got the start Thursday and provided another quality performance in goal, earning the win for a sixth straight start. Husso's strong play in this contest has likely strengthened his grip on the No. 1 job in net, as he's now started four of the last five games over Jordan Binnington. Husso has a 9-2-1 record with a 1.81 GAA and a .945 save percentage in 14 appearances. Those ratios aren't sustainable, but the Finn is a must-play in fantasy as long as he stays hot. The Blues' next game is against the Jets on Saturday.

