NHL

Blues' Torey Krug: Contributes helper in win

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Krug notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Records helper in win

McCabe notched an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Red Wings. McCabe had the secondary helper on Sam Lafferty's first goal as a Blackhawk in the first period. The 28-year-old McCabe had been held off the scoresheet in four games since he returned from the COVID-19 protocols. The veteran defenseman hasn't chipped in much on offense this year with seven points, 39 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 37 games. He's added 83 hits and 85 blocked shots while playing in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Provides helper in win

Kurashev recorded an assist in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Red Wings. Kurashev helped out on Dominik Kubalik's opening tally at 10:24 of the first period. The 22-year-old Kurashev had gone without a point in his previous five outings. The Swiss winger continues to play more of a supporting role in the bottom six with 12 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 37 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Offers helper in win

Zadorov posted an assist, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Blue Jackets. Zadorov set up Andrew Mangiapane's tally in the second period, which gave the Flames a 2-0 lead. With a goal and two assists in his last two games, Zadorov is on a rare surge of offense. The Russian blueliner has just nine points with 74 hits, 43 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 31 contests overall. He'll likely continue to play on the third pairing, but don't expect his scoring to stay at this level for long.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Notches helper in win

Radulov recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils. Radulov set up Jacob Peterson's tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. Those two forwards have shown a little increased chemistry on the Stars' third line during the team's four-game road trip. The 35-year-old Radulov is at 14 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 34 contests overall.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues turn the tables on Calgary with a 5-1 win

When Blues coach Craig Berube juggled his lines after his team’s rocky night in the Canadian Rockies on Monday, he turned to a combination that he hadn’t tried much. He returned Brayden Schenn to center for the first time since he returned from his second injury in early January, and matched him with Brandon Saad and David Perron.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ville Husso: Stands tall in win

Husso stopped 28 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Husso had recent exposure to the Flames, mopping up a period of play in Monday's 7-1 loss. He got the start Thursday and provided another quality performance in goal, earning the win for a sixth straight start. Husso's strong play in this contest has likely strengthened his grip on the No. 1 job in net, as he's now started four of the last five games over Jordan Binnington. Husso has a 9-2-1 record with a 1.81 GAA and a .945 save percentage in 14 appearances. Those ratios aren't sustainable, but the Finn is a must-play in fantasy as long as he stays hot. The Blues' next game is against the Jets on Saturday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Scores twice in win

Kuraly scored two goals in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rangers. Kuraly scored the go-ahead goal with the game tied at two apiece in the second period before sealing the win with an empty-netter in the third. This was his second multi-point performance of the season, and he also scored two goals in the other, which was back on Nov. 12 against Washington. Kuraly has already tied his career high with eight goals and still has half a season left to build on that total.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Niko Mikkola: Chips in with helper

Mikkola logged an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Mikkola set up a Brayden Schenn goal at 13:59 of the first period. Not known to produce much offense, Mikkola has collected two goals and four assists in 21 games since the start of December. The Finnish blueliner is up to seven points, 37 shots on net, 59 hits, 41 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 28 outings overall. Even if he works into a top-four role, he's mainly a defensive presence and doesn't need to be tracked closely by fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Simon Benoit: Takes helper in win

Benoit logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens. Benoit has drawn into two games since clearing the COVID-19 protocols. His assist on a Trevor Zegras goal in the second period was Benoit's first point since Dec. 15. The 23-year-old defenseman has three points, 89 hits, 17 blocked shots and 13 shots on net through 27 contests. He's unlikely to be much of a factor on offense, and he'll have to compete with Josh Mahura for playing time going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Adds helper in win

Silfverberg logged an assist and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens. Silfverberg has a goal and an assist in his last two games after a stretch in which he tallied just one goal in 12 contests. The Swede's offense still hasn't returned to the level it was at early in the season. He's at three goals, 12 helpers, 93 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Anton Lundell: Serves helper in win

Lundell provided a shorthanded assist in a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Thursday. The center spends plenty of time on the power play but found his way to a shorthanded point in this one, assisting Aleksander Barkov in the first period. Lundell ended December on an upswing and has put up 15 points over his last 15 contests.
HOCKEY

