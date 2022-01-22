ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks look to complete perfect homestand vs. Kings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrn8g_0dskFmJ100

The Milwaukee Bucks look to extend their win streak to three games as they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night to close out a three-game homestand.

The Bucks have been clicking at home as of late, winning three of their last four games. Milwaukee is coming off a 94-90 win over the Bulls on Friday night thanks to double-doubles from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.

Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 30 points and 12 rebounds on 11-of-23 shooting. Middleton added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Portis finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds of his own to help lift Milwaukee over the team that entered the night as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

It was not the prettiest of offensive performances, as the Bucks shot 38.6 percent from the field and a season-low 19.4 percent from 3-point range.

“Sometimes you got to find a way to win the ugly games, and I think credit to Chicago, the defensive effort they’re putting out there,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Very proud of the guys for them to find a way to win tonight.”

Brook Lopez has still not made his return to action due to a back injury, and he will miss Saturday’s game as he rehabs from surgery.

Jrue Holiday made his return to the rotation on Wednesday after an ankle injury sidelined him for six games. Although the 6-foot-3 guard is on a minutes restriction, he has averaged 11 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists over the past two games.

The Kings are coming off a 133-131 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday in which they surrendered an 11-0 run to close the game that included a Cory Joseph go-ahead jumper with 25.9 seconds remaining.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot to say,” interim head coach Alvin Gentry said. “We had the game under control up 10 with two and a half minutes to go. You have to find a way to not really even score any more points, but you got to find a way to have stops, and we didn’t come up with stops.”

Terence Davis made seven 3-pointers to record a career-high 35 points on 11-of-23 shooting. De’Aaron Fox added 27 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Harrison Barnes posted 20 points. Marvin Bagley contributed 17 points, and Davion Mitchell had 13 off the bench.

Sacramento has now lost seven of its last nine and is 3-7 in its last 10 games against Eastern Conference opponents. In the month of January, the Kings have allowed an average of 115.7 points per game.

Tyrese Haliburton could return on Saturday after clearing health and safety protocol on Friday morning. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 assists this season.

Haliburton has been just one of the numerous key contributors in Sacramento’s backcourt this season. Fox is averaging 21 points on the season and has averaged 23.7 over his last 10 games, and Buddy Hield is averaging 15.3 points primarily off the bench while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Cavaliers Game Thread

Welcome back to the action, fellow Bucks fans! Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks take a trip east to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This matchup is currently the 4-5 matchup in the Eastern Conference, meaning it could be an early playoff preview! With 30 more games to play, it’s unlikely to hold steady...but never say never!
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Alvin Gentry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Pistons#Bulls#Portis
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made Decision On James Harden

There’s been a lot of talk this week about James Harden’s future in Brooklyn, with many speculating that the All-Star guard will end up in Philadelphia this offseason. Harden is rumored to be unhappy in Brooklyn, with his eyes potentially on a new team heading into the summer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma's Mother's Epic Response After Her Son Bought Her A House: "Yup… Slam Dunk… Better Than The One On Embiid."

Kyle Kuzma is one of the NBA's most interesting personalities, Kuz's outfits and his outspoken confidence often draw the eye. Since his trade to the Washington Wizards, Kuzma's game has gone up a level and he is averaging over 15 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. Now Kuzma is also receiving praise off the court for his recent gesture for his mother.
NBA
NBC Sports

Playing Poole with Steph, Klay could unlock Warriors' offense

Amid a sluggish stretch in which Steph Curry is slumping, Jordan Poole is adjusting, and Klay Thompson still is finding his sea legs, the Warriors might have found the key to unlocking their offensive identity. On Tuesday, during their 130-92 thrashing of the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center, the Warriors...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy