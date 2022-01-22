THEIR VIEW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When the Wall Street Journal reported on Jan. 3 that the coming tax...

CNBC

Americans think student loan forgiveness is more likely than payments resuming in May, CNBC survey finds

The Biden administration has said that student loan payments will finally restart in May. Many people aren't taking that message seriously. Americans believe it's more likely that some, or all, of student debt gets forgiven than that bills will resume in three months, according to a CNBC + Acorns Invest In You Student Loan Survey. (The online poll was conducted by Momentive between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 among a national sample of 5,162 adults.)
GOBankingRates

6 Best Banks for Military Members

Military banks and credit unions are institutions that specialize in working with active-duty members of the military -- be it in the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines or Coast Guard. These banks and...
All real estate advertising in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicaps, familial status, or national origin, or make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising of real estate which is a violation of the law. Our readers are hereby informed all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis. To complain of discrimination, call HUD Toll-free at 1-800-669- 9777. For the Western Pennsylvania area, please call HUD at 412- 644-6965. The Toll free Number for the hearing impaired (TDD) is 1-800- 927-9275.
STOCKS

Another volatile day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with stocks closing lower after giving up an early rally. The late-afternoon fade extended the market’s losing streak as it closes in on its fourth weekly loss. Markets are still processing the latest indications from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that the central bank is increasingly concerned about inflation […]
Wyoming News

Americans' pessimism on inflation hits record high

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans think the rise in inflation last year will only get worse in 2022, according to a new poll. Gallup released polling data Wednesday showing that 79% of surveyed Americans “predict inflation will go up," with 50% saying it will go up "a lot." Those are the most pessimistic numbers on inflation ever recorded by Gallup, the pollster said. Americans are split on...
MyArkLaMiss

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses and unemployment falling steadily, the Fed also […]
BUSINESS

