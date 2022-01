Incandescence was observed at the Callaqui volcano in Chile's Biobio region at 00:55 UTC on January 27, 2022. The last eruption of this volcano took place in 1980 (VEI 1). According to the analysis of images obtained from a fixed camera installed at the Callaqui volcano, the appearance of glow in the southwest sector of the crater is interpreted as an increase in the temperature of the emissions, presenting continuously during the night, the National Geology and Mining Service of Chile (SERNAGEOMIN) reports.1.

