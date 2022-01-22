ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Life is Strange Remastered Collection has been delayed on Nintendo Switch

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is Strange has a slow start on the Nintendo Switch. After all, the digital version of Life is Strange: True Colors is already available. The extra time was well worth it. the Retail version of...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch Is Up for Preorder

Here’s some good news for Nintendo Switch-owing fans of history and murder. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 17 (see it on Amazon). This collection includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, along with a bunch of extras. It’s available to preorder now for $39.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Dying Light 2 Stay Human On Switch Has Been Delayed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is slated to parkour its way to PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC on February 4. It was also supposed to come to Switch via cloud streaming that day, but that will no longer be the case. Techland has delayed the Switch version...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Is Strange#The Nintendo Switch#Mocap Technology#Dontnod Entertainment
Nintendo Enthusiast

Grading Nintendo Switch for each year it’s been on the market

It’s hard to believe, but we are just weeks away from the fifth anniversary of the launch of Nintendo Switch. In the years since that day, Switch has gone on to break sales records and become one of the most successful Nintendo consoles to date. Much of that is owed to its portability and stellar library, and each year of the console has given Nintendo fans something to brag about. Whether it’s the accomplishments of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or the perfectly timed release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Switch has always had something special to offer gamers. However, some years’ game lineups are more impressive than others, so let’s discuss how they compare and grade each year that Nintendo Switch has been on the market so far. We’re grading on a scale ranging from “F” to “S.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Swap variations of ‘Life is Unusual’ remaster and ‘Dying Mild 2’ have been delayed

Nintendo Swap homeowners should wait or look elsewhere in the event that they wish to play two of February’s extra notable new releases. In separate bulletins, Sq. Enix and Techland shared they’re delaying the Swap variations of Life is Unusual: Remastered Assortment and Dying Mild 2 to past subsequent month. Each video games will arrive on time on different platforms as beforehand deliberate, with the previous slated to return out on February 1st and the latter on February 4th.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Kingdom Hearts Cloud Version collections arrive on Nintendo Switch February 10

Square Enix has announced the four Kingdom Hearts games coming to Nintendo Switch in a Cloud Version will arrive next month. The company announced back in October that it would be bringing four HD collections of the RPG series to Nintendo’s portable console. The games include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts 2HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) and all four collections in an all-in-one mega-collection. All four games run from the cloud as the name implies, meaning players will need an internet connection to access them.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
digitalspy.com

Life Is Strange Remastered is discounted by more than 20% right now

Remastered versions of the BAFTA award-winning Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm are just around the corner, with the release of Life Is Strange Remastered Collection on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on February 1, and also Nintendo Switch later in 2022. The Life Is Strange Remastered...
RETAIL
IGN

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered - Official Cutscene Comparison Trailer

Check out the trailer for a look at a cutscene from the original 2017 Life is Strange: Before the Storm as compared to the upcoming game, Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, which includes the games Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, launches on February 1, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Life Is Strange Remastered has us dying to go back to Arcadia Bay

The first episode of Life Is Strange was originally released all the way back in 2015, when it was en vogue to make your player base wait an eternity for each episodic chunk of the game to be released. But Life Is Strange is one of Dontnod’s seminal games. It served as an outline for the type of experience the Francophone company wanted to bring to the table moving forward, and each iteration and new IP since has had a unique angle or strong message.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy