Public Health

Taiwan on COVID alert as domestic Omicron cases spike

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s government ordered a tightening of controls on Saturday after a rare spike in domestic transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, saying it needed to act now to prevent being overwhelmed even though overall numbers remain quite low. After months of no or...

Coronavirus
