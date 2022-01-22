ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in D.C.

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like...

www.recordargusnews.com

Throngs of pro-lifers rallied and marched in 25-degree weather against abortion in Washington D.C. on Friday, January 21. As they have most years since 1974, pro-lifers gathered on the National Mall to hear pro-life speakers and musicians, and then marched through the streets of Washington up Capitol Hill and then to the U.S. Supreme Court building.
WASHINGTON, DC
Anti-abortion activists march in Washington, buoyed by waning U.S. abortion access

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Anti-abortion advocates will take to the streets of Washington on Friday for the annual “March for Life,” their mood boosted by recent state abortion restrictions and the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could soon upend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-consider-rolling-back-abortion-rights-2021-12-01 long-held abortion rights. The march marks the...
March for Life anti-abortion activists ready for the ‘tipping point’ of a Supreme Court ruling gutting Roe

Attendees of Friday’s March for Life, an annual anti-abortion march in Washington that marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling, were optimistic that this year’s march would be the last with Roe on the books. They were marching toward a Supreme Court that has before it a case where the conservative majority is expected to scale back — and perhaps fully reverse — the 1973 precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide.
March for Life and Anti-mandate Rallies Bring Thousands to D.C.

The weekend started with a “March for Life” protest on Friday and ended with a “Defeat the Mandates” rally that brought thousands more protesters to the District on Sunday. Separately, a D.C. police officer was shot Sunday night in Petworth. “March for Life” Amid Challenges to...
Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.

Anti-abortion rally draws thousands in D.C.
Local Groups Head To D.C. For March For Life

Over a hundred Butler County residents are on their way to the nation’s capitol for the 49th annual March For Life. The theme of this year’s march is “Equality Begins in the Womb” with a pre-rally starting at 11 a.m. followed by the march at noon on the National Mall then up Constitution Avenue.
Meat Loaf Cameos At Anti-Mandate Protest in D.C., Thousands Attend

Demonstrators have descended upon Washington D.C. to protest against COVID mandates -- and, ironically, they’re blasting music from someone who just succumbed to the virus. Thousands of people flooded into the National Mall Sunday and gathered at the base of both the Washington Monument and even more packed in front of the Lincoln Memorial ... and wouldn’t you know it, they were playing a Meat Loaf song to get themselves fired up.
Patriot Front's anti-abortion advocacy at March for Life sends a clear message

On Friday, anti-abortion organizers once again held the March for Life, an annual gathering on the National Mall featuring anti-abortion rights leaders and schoolchildren bused in from across the country. Although attendance numbers have waned in recent years, and despite a pandemic, organizers took to the stage Friday to boast about their political wins. Not surprisingly, the decadeslong effort to reshape the Supreme Court and potentially re-criminalize abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade was front and center. The speakers appropriated social justice language, claiming that the anti-abortion rights movement is one of love, “equality in the womb” and “pro-life is pro-woman” and that the “real racists” are those of us who stand against state-sanctioned violence and coercion and believe everyone should be able to decide whether, when and how to grow their families.
