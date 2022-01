The Kansas City Chiefs will try to ride the momentum to their third straight Super Bowl appearance when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's 2022 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (14-5) beat Buffalo in one of the most memorable playoff games in NFL history last week. The teams combined for 21 points in the final two minutes and Kansas City prevailed 42-36 in overtime. The Bengals (12-7) had to grind out a 19-16 victory against the top-seeded Titans after holding off the Raiders in the Wild Card Round. The teams met in Cincinnati less than a month ago, with both teams putting up more than 400 yards in a 34-31 Bengals victory.

