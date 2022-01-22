ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Taiwan on COVID alert as domestic Omicron cases spike

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s government ordered a tightening of controls on Saturday after a rare spike in domestic transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, saying it needed to act now to prevent being overwhelmed even though overall numbers remain quite low. After months of no or...

Reuters

Italy's sewers will give early alert for future COVID spikes

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italy will use the nation's sewage to predict future coronavirus spreads and to alert authorities to rising cases and new variants before they appear in testing and hospitals, a senior official said, announcing a project to be launched in coming months. The new tool will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ukraine reports record 37,351 COVID daily cases – ministry

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine registered a record daily high of 37,351 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday. The previous high of 34,408 cases was a day earlier. Ministry data showed 149 new related deaths, putting the total above 100,000. Ukraine’s tally...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Afghanistan sees sharp spike in Covid cases

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 28 (ANI): Airing concern over the sharp increase of patients infected by COVID-19, the doctors on Thursday said that the number of reported patients showing the symptoms of the new COVID-19 variant has risen by 70 per cent within the past week compared to the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Taiwan#Omicron#Covid Alert#Covid#Reuters
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

What to know about BA.2, the newest Covid omicron variant

As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron variant, nicknamed "stealth omicron," that is driving new outbreaks in parts of Europe. The culprit is a "subvariant" of the omicron variant, which means...
SCIENCE
AFP

Covid-hit Australian warship delivers disaster aid to Tonga

A coronavirus-hit Australian warship docked in Tonga on Wednesday, delivering desperately needed aid to the volcano-and-tsunami-struck nation under strict "no-contact" protocols. Tongan Health Minister Saia Piukala said the crew of the HMAS Adelaide would follow drastic health protocols to ensure the remote Pacific kingdom remains one of the few places in the world still free of Covid-19. "The ship will berth and no contacts will be made. Australians from the ship will unload their cargoes and sail from port," he told reporters. The Adelaide was deployed as part of an international aid effort after the January 15 eruption that generated massive tsunami waves and blanketed the island nation in toxic ash.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Malaysia floods caused nearly $1.5 billion in losses – govt report

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Floods that had devastated much of Malaysia in recent weeks have caused an estimated 6.1 billion ringgit ($1.46 billion) in overall losses, a government report said on Friday. Dozens of people died while more than 120,000 were displaced after unusually heavy rain caused severe flooding...
ENVIRONMENT
wtvbam.com

Taiwan president expresses ’empathy’ for Ukraine’s situation

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday expressed “empathy” for Ukraine’s situation due to the military threat the island faces from China, saying force was not the solution to resolving disputes. Taiwan has complained of repeated Chinese military activity near it over the past...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Taiwan VP wraps up overseas trip with U.S. house speaker meeting

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan Vice President William Lai wrapped up his visit to the United States and Honduras with a virtual meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a further show of support from Washington for the Chinese-claimed island. Lai went to Honduras this week for...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
wtvbam.com

Philippines’ presidential hopefuls tout post-pandemic recovery plans

MANILA (Reuters) – Four of the Philippines’ presidential candidates on Saturday laid down plans to tackle the country’s biggest issues in an interview with the nation’s leading broadcaster, but notable was the absence of early frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Marcos, a clear favourite for the May...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudanese rally against UN bid to resolve post-coup crisis

Thousands of Sudanese pro-military protesters rallied Wednesday against a UN bid to resolve a political crisis in the country three months after a coup, an AFP correspondent reported. "We don't want external intervention in our country," protester Hamed al-Bashir told AFP outside the UN office.
PROTESTS

