High school girls soccer: Haughton downs Northwood in District 1-II game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold and Mosley girl’s soccer teams are getting set for a showdown match with a title on the line!. Those two will meet Friday night in the 5a-2 district championship match. The winner gets a guaranteed state playoff berth, and starts those playoffs at home. The loser, given the rankings both teams have in their region, pretty much guaranteed a state berth as well. Both teams sailing through their district semi’s last night, Arnold beating Rickards 8-zip, taking them to 12-4. Mosley beating Choctaw 7-0, so they’re now 13-3. So the big thing here is not having to travel for the opening playoff match or two, and of course there’s the bragging rights of being the district champ.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO