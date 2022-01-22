High school girls soccer: Haughton downs Northwood in District 1-II game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold and Mosley girl’s soccer teams are getting set for a showdown match with a title on the line!. Those two will meet Friday night in the 5a-2 district championship match. The winner gets a guaranteed state playoff berth, and starts those playoffs at home. The loser, given the rankings both teams have in their region, pretty much guaranteed a state berth as well. Both teams sailing through their district semi’s last night, Arnold beating Rickards 8-zip, taking them to 12-4. Mosley beating Choctaw 7-0, so they’re now 13-3. So the big thing here is not having to travel for the opening playoff match or two, and of course there’s the bragging rights of being the district champ.
