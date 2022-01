A very exciting week starting off with a sweep of the Mountain schools. We had a successful weekend starting off on Friday playing against Utah, which had the third-best offense in the country. They averaged 11 threes a game and they were very efficient from everywhere on the floor. We were able to limit them to 64 points and get the win on top of it. I got my season high of 25 points with 6 threes. I was very happy because my mom was at the game and she got to see me do well. Following Friday’s game, we had Colorado, which was No. 22 in the nation. They prioritize defense just like us and are aggressive. We got off to a very slow start and went down 21-9. We fought back and ended up winning by almost 20. Shaina had one of her best games that I have seen her play and she finished with 28 points. It was a great weekend for us as we were able to protect our home court.

