A new documentary chronicling the life of Irish singer Sinead O' Connor was denied use of a song that had a tremendous impact on her career: Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U." O'Connor first recorded the track for her 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. It became one of her most successful hits, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But apart from a few chords, the upcoming documentary film Nothing Compares does not include the song. According to a title card that appears at the end of the film, "The Prince estate denied use of Sinead's recording of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in this film." There has been no further comment from the estate regarding use of the song.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO