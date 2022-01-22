ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa Valley Looks to Restaurant Week to Help Jump-Start Economic Comeback

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurant week kicked off in Napa Valley Friday night. It...

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley winery Davis Estates promotes Jessica Link to president

Jessica Link has been promoted from general manager to president of family-owned Davis Estates in Calistoga, the Napa Valley-based company announced. “Jessica’s innovative leadership style is perfectly aligned with the future direction of Davis Estates,” stated proprietor Mike Davis. “She has a proven five-year history building us from the new kids on the block to a recognized and respected Napa Valley Luxury Winery and we are excited to see what plans she has in store for our future.”
CALISTOGA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Duckhorn wine group buys 50 acres of Napa Valley vineyards

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA), whose wine brands include Duckhorn and Decoy, on Thursday said it completed the purchase of three Napa Valley vineyards totaling 50 acres and leased a fourth vineyard. The deals include 40 acres in two parcels of the Stanly Ranch vineyard in Los Carneros appellation,...
NAPA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Bidding on Rare Napa Valley Library Lots Starts Today

On a stunning collection of more than 50 Napa Valley library wine lots direct from the winery cellar to yours. The auction showcases Napa Valley’s excellence in winemaking and the spirit of collaboration that Napa is so well known for. Powered by Sotheby’s in their first ever wine sale...
Napa Valley Register

10 Questions: Napa Valley realtor has one goal: satisfied clients

A fifth-generation resident of the Napa Valley, Gail Morgan Lane has spent the past 30 years helping her clients buy and sell what is often their largest asset. Her real estate career includes co-founding three local companies, including Morgan Lane Real Estate in 1994. In 2000, Morgan Lane launched St. Helena Real Estate.
NAPA, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Napa Valley Wine Train Announces New Afternoon Tea Service

The Napa Valley Wine Train, a memorable experience that evokes the spirit of luxury rail travel, announced a new Afternoon Tea Service that will feature three types of artfully crafted teas paired with a multi-course menu of classic accompaniments freshly prepared onboard by the train’s expert culinary team. Available to adults and guests 10 years old and up, every weekend in April and May of 2022, the three-hour journey will provide the perfect setting for relaxation, intimate conversations and sweeping views of Napa Valley’s world-class vineyards and scenery. Passengers can also purchase an elegant caviar course to enhance their experience aboard the historic train.
santaynezvalleystar.com

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks Participating Locations

Dozens of local restaurants and tasting rooms are participating in Restaurant Weeks this year, Jan. 17-31. The event offers diners a three-course dinner for curated, chef-driven three-course prix fixe menus at price points of $30, $40 or $50, plus tax and gratuity. For a complete of events in Restaurant Weeks,...
kshb.com

KC, Black Restaurant Weeks help Black-owned restaurant survive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the pandemic hit all restaurants hard, nationally, Black-owned restaurants were more than twice as likely to close as white-owned restaurants. But KC Restaurant Week, as well as last summer's Black Restaurant Week, have been a saving grace for Kansas City eateries like Fannie's West African Cuisine.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Press Democrat

Wine of the week: Paraduxx, 2019 Napa Valley Proprietary Red Wine

Just a 1 - 2% change in a blend can make a monumental difference in a wine. That’s not lost on Cardiff Scott-Robinson, who’s fascinated with the art of blending. “I get to work with some of the finest fruit in the world and make wines that are not limited to specific grape varieties or varietal percentages,” said the winemaker of Paraduxx, a brand in the portfolio of Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards. “I appreciate the freedom that comes with making blends. We create our bench marks at Paraduxx, which is challenging but also satisfying.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Napa Valley Wine Region Recognized for World Class Hospitality

1/20/2022 – Visit Napa Valley and Napa Valley Vintners are pleased to announce seven regional winners of the Great Wine Capitals Best of Wine Tourism Awards. “Napa Valley is a globally recognized leader in wine and hospitality providing luxurious accommodations, Michelin starred restaurants and incredible wine experiences. These awards of excellence highlight the world-class hospitality that Napa Valley is so well known for,” said Linsey Gallagher, President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.
San Francisco Chronicle

Star chef Mourad Lahlou is opening a Moroccan street food restaurant in Napa

Famed San Francisco chef and restaurateur Mourad Lahlou, the man behind acclaimed spots Aziza and Mourad, is gearing up to open his first wine country restaurant this summer. Moro Napa, located inside the city’s Oxbow Public Market, will be a casual spot dedicated to Moroccan street food. Lahlou modeled the restaurant on the food stalls at Jemaa el-Fnaa, a popular night market he frequented growing up in Marrakesh.
NAPA, CA
winespectator.com

School House: A Cradle for Napa Valley Pinot Noir

Some of Napa’s most cherished wineries are extending a heritage that started when the land was settled and developed in the 19th century, laying the groundwork for today. Much of that has turned into Cabernet Sauvignon production, yet one of the valley’s most singular estates continues a history with Pinot Noir that goes back generations. School House Vineyard takes its name from a late 1800s one-room schoolhouse that once stood on this historic Spring Mountain property.
NAPA, CA

