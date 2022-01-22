Napa Valley Looks to Restaurant Week to Help Jump-Start Economic Comeback

The Napa Valley Wine Train, a memorable experience that evokes the spirit of luxury rail travel, announced a new Afternoon Tea Service that will feature three types of artfully crafted teas paired with a multi-course menu of classic accompaniments freshly prepared onboard by the train’s expert culinary team. Available to adults and guests 10 years old and up, every weekend in April and May of 2022, the three-hour journey will provide the perfect setting for relaxation, intimate conversations and sweeping views of Napa Valley’s world-class vineyards and scenery. Passengers can also purchase an elegant caviar course to enhance their experience aboard the historic train.
