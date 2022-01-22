Napa Valley Looks to Restaurant Week to Help Jump-Start Economic Comeback

Just a 1 - 2% change in a blend can make a monumental difference in a wine. That’s not lost on Cardiff Scott-Robinson, who’s fascinated with the art of blending. “I get to work with some of the finest fruit in the world and make wines that are not limited to specific grape varieties or varietal percentages,” said the winemaker of Paraduxx, a brand in the portfolio of Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards. “I appreciate the freedom that comes with making blends. We create our bench marks at Paraduxx, which is challenging but also satisfying.”

