The drastic transformation of the global transportation situation continues to have a multi-faceted and rippling effect on the economy. With 70% of goods in the United States being delivered by truck, we are heavily dependent on truck drivers for our supply chains in the country. Not only are these drivers used for domestic goods, but they are also critical to moving imported goods into the country once they arrive at the ports. Drivers play a major role, but now we are facing a shortage of 80,000 drivers and this number continues to grow.

