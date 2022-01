I've been trying to root my device for a few days. I patch the AP file with the magisk application in the software I downloaded from the sammobile site with magisk. I installed it on my phone with odin. but above the samsung text, under the exclamation mark, the red color ''this phone is not running samsungs official software. you may have problems with features or security, and wont be able to install seoftware updates'' remains. The phone turns off after a certain period of time, it seems to turn on, but the same screen appears again and so on. Also, I enter the recovery mode, I do a wipedata/factory reset and it says something like this.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO