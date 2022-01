Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. Protein does your body a lot of good. It builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged, keeps your immune system in tip-top shape, and it helps you to feel fuller for longer after a meal. Combine that with 400-calorie dinners and you have yourself a week of healthy, satisfying dinners. These healthy high-protein dinners are some of my favorites in the colder winter months. They're delicious, comforting, deliver at least 14 grams of protein and clock in right around 400 calories per serving, to help you feel your best all week long.

