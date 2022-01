Ever since I watched Encanto, not a single day has gone by without me thinking about We Don’t Talk About Bruno. I mean, how could it not – it’s the most catchy song ever and is ALL over TikTok, as well as being number one in the official UK Charts right now. It’s safe to say, the whole world is obsessed with this new film. I know it’s a kid’s film, I know it’s Disney, I know it’s probably lame, sue me! I don’t care, because every single song in Encanto absolutely SLAPS and not a single person on this earth can argue with that.

