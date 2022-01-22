ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&Ms redesigned their mascots, giving them new shoes. Tucker Carlson finds the brown M&M 'less sexy' without her stilettos.

By Morgan Keith
Business Insider
 7 days ago
Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images, left, M&M's

  • Candy manufacturer Mars Wrigley announced Thursday it has rebranded its M&M's cartoon mascots.
  • The cartoon M&M's have been revised to promote "self-expression," according to Mars Wrigley .
  • Tucker Carlson criticized the rebranded cartoons for being "deeply unappealing" and androgynous.

On Friday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked freshly rebranded M&M's cartoon mascots , which were revised to promote inclusivity and "underscore the importance of self-expression," manufacturer Mars Wrigley said in a press release on Thursday.

Both the brown and green M&M's received new footwear, transitioning from high stilettos to lower block heels and tennis shoes that Carlson dubbed as "less sexy."

"M&M's will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous until the moment you wouldn't want to have a drink with any one of them," Carlson said . "That's the goal. When you're totally turned off, we've achieved equity. They won."

Carlson also took aim at the orange M&M, which was redesigned to appear more anxious.

"Maybe he doesn't like all the ugly new shoes he sees around him. Maybe he liked the sexy boots. Maybe the orange M&M is a secret sexist himself," Carlson said .

Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America, told CNN that the footwear changes are just one component of a larger campaign that seeks to update M&M's characters and make them more "representative" of the brand's consumers.

Insider has reached out to representatives of Fox News and Mars Inc. for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Malia Obama Makes a Sweatshirt Look So Chic in This New Peek at the 23-Year-Old Former First Daughter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It was only a matter of time before former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia Obama, began to seriously make herself known as a burgeoning fashion icon. The 23-year-old hasn’t been spotted out much since she and her family left the White House — after 8 years in the spotlight, some privacy does sound nice! But we recently caught a glimpse of the former first daughter in some new photos featuring Malia out and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

Roseanne Barr’s Daughter on Dealing With Mom’s Affair, Secret Daughter, and Racist Tweet

Growing up as the child of a celebrity can be a difficult act to manage. But being the daughter of Roseanne Barr seems to have been a challenge all its own. Jenny Pentland, Barr’s second child with her ex-husband Bill Pentland, describes her life as a comedy of errors, detailing in her searingly honest memoir This Will Be Funny Later what it was like to have her life strangely mirrored in her mother’s hit 1990s sitcom Roseanne.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Moderator fired from anti-work subreddit after disastrous Fox News interview

The popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, which focuses on ways to reform exploitative labour systems and in which users commiserate over pandemic working conditions, has removed a moderator following a contentious Fox News interview.Moderator “Abolishwork”, real name Doreen Ford, appeared on Jesse Watters’ show on Fox News earlier this week.In the aftermath of the testy exchange in which the host was openly contemptuous about the movement, the forum went private.A statement from the forum posted on Reddit on Thursday reads: “Regarding Abolishwork, we are planning to remove her from her moderation duties and have contacted the admins for the removal...
REDDIT
San Francisco Chronicle

Give the people what they want: gay M&Ms and more garlic

This past week, so much happened in the food world; I’ll attempt to capture as much as I can into this Mason jar of a newsletter. So today, consider the newsletter a tasting menu — or for a more affordable metaphor, let’s say the commentary is snack-sized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

M&Ms go woke! Chocolate giant will trade green M&M character's stilettos for sneakers and end her rivalry with brown M&M in order to reflect 'a more dynamic, progressive world'

The iconic M&M characters - ubiquitous in commercials for the chocolate candies for decades - are getting a makeover that the company claimed Thursday will fit them in a 'more dynamic, progressive world.'. The changes, which will take effect immediately, gives the characters a more modern look to emphasize characters'...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Loses It Over Minnie Mouse’s Switch to Pantaloons: ‘They’re Trying to Destroy Fabrics of Our Society’

Disney has decided to redesign one of its iconic characters, and conservative commentator Candace Owens feels that doing so will “destroy fabrics of our society.”. Owens appeared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Prime Time and went on a rant after being asked about seeing Minnie Mouse in a pantsuit, which is a switch from the dainty red and white polka dresses she usually dons.
CELEBRITIES
