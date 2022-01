East Union ended the third quarter Thursday night with a 6-0 run, capped off by Taylor Snaer’s buzzer-beating field goal to come within one point of visiting Kimball. Snaer fed Donesse Payne underneath to put the Lancers ahead by a point to start the fourth period, but that was their last hurrah, as the Jaguars took the lead right back and held it the rest of the way for a 53-46 Valley Oak League girls basketball win at Dalben Center.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO