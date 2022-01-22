ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Carbon-Neutral Cheddar Cheeses

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wyke Farms Ivy Reserve’s Vintage Cheddar has been unveiled by the Britain-based cheese brand as a premium product that will come as welcome news to those interested in curbing their carbon footprint. The cheese is made with 100%...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Republic

Glovo claims to be first carbon-neutral player in the delivery industry

The delivery company said it is planning a new set of ‘ambitious’ goals to further reduce its carbon emissions. Spanish on-demand delivery company Glovo said it has achieved its goal of carbon neutrality and claimed to be the first in its industry to achieve this target. Originally setting...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

How Indonesia is using mangrove forests to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060

Indonesia has committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, or sooner. Studies have shown that mangrove forests absorb 4 to 5 times more carbon emissions than other tropical forests. Jakarta aims to restore 150,000 hectares of degraded mangroves this year, continuing with its commitment to restore 1.5 million acres by...
ENVIRONMENT
euromonitor.com

Net Zero and Carbon Neutral Claims Under Scrutiny

As the global climate continues to warm up, political efforts mirrored in society have set forth a vision of a carbon neutral or net zero economy. On the level of individual companies, most large Western companies have stated their plans to achieve this at some point by 2050. In fact, annual sustainability reporting is mandatory for companies of public interest with more than 500 employees in the EU, and the requirements are set to become stricter from 2023 (with first reports published in 2024). China is also making gradual moves toward mandatory reporting of environmental, social and governance indicators for listed companies. For now, extensive reporting on the environmental impact is only mandatory for businesses that are considered key polluting entities.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Low-Carbon Countryside Cabins

The Bide Cabin is located in the English countryside. London-based studio LAMA and Aben, a Nordic design brand, joined forces to build the eco-conscious retreat. The project employed sustainable architectural techniques, including the use of local materials and eco-friendly building methods. The WikiHouse system was used to design the Bide...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Cheeses#Food Drink#Vintage Cheddar#Wyke Farms Rich Clothier#Ivy S Reserve
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Building Blocks

PLAEX Building Systems Inc., a Maritime startup, recently created a new building material made from recycled plastic. The upcycled plastic is commonly used by farmers to cover soil and caterpillar tunnels and is shredded and turned into a reusable system of interconnecting bricks and finish panels. Thanks to a closed-loop system, the company claims that PLAEX uses less energy and less water than current recycling methods. As a result, it has a smaller environmental impact.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Brewery-Led Sustainability Initiatives

In conjunction with the release of the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.'s latest seasonal beer, Powder Day IPA, the brewery announced a donation doubling initiative benefiting their longtime nonprofit partner, Protect Our Winters (POW). Sierra Nevada will match consumer donations up to $25,000 total during the donation drive, from Feb. 1 to 22. Consumers are encouraged to donate any amount to help POW advance non-partisan policies and outreach that protect the environment.
DRINKS
MarketWatch

Starbucks introduces line of ready-to-drink energy beverages, will launch drinks with oatmilk

Starbucks Corp. has launched its first energy drink, Starbucks Baya Energy, available at grocery stores and other retailers. The new beverage will be available at U.S. Starbucks locations starting March 1. Starbucks Baya Energy contains caffeine from coffee fruit and vitamin C, and comes in flavors including pineapple passionfruit and mango guava. Starbucks presents Mintel data showing energy drink sales were up 9.2% in 2020. Starbucks also announced plans for ready-to-drink beverages made with oatmilk, including Starbucks Frappuccino Coffee Drink with Oatmilk. Other items slated to launch include a new nitro cold brew and a tiramisu flavored Frappuccino. Starbucks stock has tumbled 7.3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.2%.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
southfloridareporter.com

Almost 90% Of All Cheese Sold In The US Is Classified As A Cheddar Type Cheese.

On National Cheese Lover’s Day, don’t feel bleu, throw a feta or act capricious. January 20th is a gouda day to kummin over and have some cheddar or asiago or fontina!. There is no firm evidence of how cheese making was discovered. but legend tells us it was likely by chance that someone created the first cheese. Thousands of years ago, people transported milk and stored it in sheep stomachs. Left to sit a few days, the proteins would separate into curds and whey.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

Maybelline New York Commits to Becoming Carbon Neutral By 2025

Climate change is a serious cause for concern among conservationists and scientists. A leading cause of climate change is carbon released into the atmosphere as a result of human activity. In an effort to combat climate change and help save the planet, many individuals and companies alike are starting to take steps to reduce carbon emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Drinks firm plans carbon-neutral distillery after gaining new investor

A drinks firm is planning to build a new carbon-neutral, whisky distillery after winning a major new investment.Edinburgh-based, specialist, consumer-brand investor Inverleith LLP has just secured a majority stake in the Eden Mill St Andrews craft gin and Scotch whisky company.The drinks firm plans to build a new whisky distillery in St Andrews, with founder and managing director, Paul Miller, describing it as a “really exciting moment” for the business.He stated: “Having secured Inverleith LLP as the majority investor into the business, we will be able to realise our distillery ambition and unlock the potential of Eden Mill St Andrews as...
DRINKS
MIT Technology Review

Cloud technologies help corporations achieve carbon neutrality

The past two years of pandemic-related challenges have accelerated the adoption of cloud across industry at an unprecedented rate. This increased investment in cloud can serve to reinvigorate sustainability goals and provide the ability to measure the impact of an investment. The consequences of climate change are no longer theoretical, and corporate leaders are taking responsibility. While many corporations agree on the imperative to change, sifting through the noise to identify a path to achieve neutrality is complicated.
ECONOMY
losalamosreporter.com

Coalition Will Power Move To A Carbon-Neutral New Mexico

Deputy Director for Science, Technology & Engineering. By embracing a science-based and community-supported roadmap to a carbon-neutral future, New Mexico and the intermountain West can protect vital energy-sector jobs and create rewarding new employment opportunities, stimulate new clean-energy industries in local communities, and keep tax revenues flowing while transitioning to a sustainable economy.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
BGR.com

How to add extra storage space in any kitchen for $40

StoveShelf Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove – Kitchen Storage Solution with Zero Installation Rating: 4 Stars Give your kitchen a clean and tidy look! StoveShelf is a magnetic shelf that quickly attaches to your stove providing a sturdy storage space for condiments, spices, oils, and decor.No need to purchase special adhesives or drill holes in your kitchen wall. Just place this magnetic shelf on top of your stove and you’re all set. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $39.99 Buy from Walmart $49.99 We recently told you about a fantastic bathroom storage solution. It gives you a surprising about of space in...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy