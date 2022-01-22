Carbon-Neutral Cheddar Cheeses

As the global climate continues to warm up, political efforts mirrored in society have set forth a vision of a carbon neutral or net zero economy. On the level of individual companies, most large Western companies have stated their plans to achieve this at some point by 2050. In fact, annual sustainability reporting is mandatory for companies of public interest with more than 500 employees in the EU, and the requirements are set to become stricter from 2023 (with first reports published in 2024). China is also making gradual moves toward mandatory reporting of environmental, social and governance indicators for listed companies. For now, extensive reporting on the environmental impact is only mandatory for businesses that are considered key polluting entities.

