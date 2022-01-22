Boys basketball: Ottumwa ends Hoover drought

Ottumwa senior Adam Greiner (34) drives the basket while being defended by Des Moines Hoover senior Chevelle Ruchti (44) on Friday night during a CIML Metro conference boys basketball contest at Evans Middle School Gymnasium in Ottumwa. Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA — Adam Greiner couldn't give you the specific date Friday night minutes after the final buzzer sounded at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.

"I know it's Friday," Greiner said. "I know it's the day we finally beat Des Moines Hoover."

After 18 straight losses to the Huskies, Greiner helped the Ottumwa boys basketball team secure its first win since 2012 over their longtime CIML Metro conference rivals scoring 15 points while hauling in 10 rebounds in a 47-34 victory at Evans Middle School Gymnasium. It was the first and only regular-season win over Hoover that Greiner has experienced in four years with the OHS boys basketball program.

To experience it, Greiner had to put away the Huskies from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter. The Ottumwa senior connected on eight of 10 attempts from the free throw line over the final four minutes, including 6-8 in the final three minutes after taking a nasty spill that resulted in a black eye for Greiner after being hit by a stray elbow from Hoover's 6-6 senior center Chevelle Ruchti with 3:02 left.

"I had to come out because I was bleeding, but I didn't hit my head," Greiner said after being helped off the court, checking out briefly to have the minor cut around his eye tended to. "We did really well following the scouting report. The coaches put a great scout together for us. Our goal was to keep their top players, Elijah Vos, from scoring."

That proved to be a little difficult early as Vos sank a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, scoring six of Hoover's first 13 points and a game-high eight points in the first half helping the Huskies take a 22-19 halftime lead. Vos, however, would manage just five points in the second half all coming in the final 3:14 after Ottumwa had built a 38-29 lead.

"We played defense very well," Greiner said. "If we could force them out of shooting 3-pointers and deny their shooters, we knew we could live with that."

While Greiner had the final run-in with Ruchti in the paint, it was Mason Young that battled the Hoover senior early as the two matched up in the post exchanging the first two field goals of the game. Ruchti managed just six points and three rebounds for Hoover while Young scored nine points, including seven in the first half teaming up with Tanner Schark and Armani Robinson on give-and-goes that helped Ottumwa stay right with the Huskies cutting into an 18-14 Hoover lead.

"You just have to adapt to the environment. Fortunately, we've got guards that can move the ball and kick the ball to me in a way that can allow me to move with the ball," Young said. "I can get the defender away from the basket. Those passes allow me to find that opening to drive to the basket for easy lay-ups."

Hoover was able to open a 24-19 lead early in the second half and used five straight points by Abe Vos late in the third quarter to open a 29-26 lead. Cale Leonard, however, tied the score with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Hoover (7-5, 5-2 CIML Metro) suddenly struggled to score.

Greiner put Ottumwa ahead for good, scoring inside with seven minutes left. Robinson added his second 3-pointer of the game on Ottumwa's next possession as the Bulldogs scored the first nine points of the final period, stretching out their lead before finishing 13-17 from the foul line in the closing minutes while Hoover went cold from 3-point range, finishing 2-15 in the second half from the perimeter.

Ottumwa overcame the absence of head coach Neil Hartz, who was forced to miss Friday's game after being ejected late in Tuesday night's 69-40 loss at Marshalltown. Kyle Creamer, who has coached and played in several tough battles for Ottumwa against Hoover, and the rest of the Bulldog coaching staff rallied the team to a much-needed signature win.

"The boys followed the game plan. Nothing changed once Coach Hartz went out. It was the same game plan he wanted us to execute," Creamer said. "The kids played so hard. When you play hard and execute, you win."

Ottumwa (4-8, 3-3 CIML Metro) heads to fourth-ranked (3A) Washington on Monday.