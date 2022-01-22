2175 NW Woodland Dr

Long, private drive leads to lovely waterfront home on .74 acres with STUNNING 180 degree views of Cascades, Mt. Rainier. Watch the eagles soar and enjoy sunrises over the Hood Canal. First time on the market, immaculately maintained home offers a smart, versatile floor plan with 2 separate living units with plenty of options for 2 full time residences, vacation compound or rental potential! Total main floor living includes primary bedroom w/full bath, kitchen, living areas, a den & a home office too! Lower level w/ 2nd primary bedroom, 3/4 bath, 2nd full eat-in kitchen, bonus room. Radiant heated primary bathroom floors. RV/boat parking. No HOA or CC&R's. Located on desirable Tala Shore Dr, within 25 min of Poulsbo, Kingston ferry & more!
