2175 NW Woodland Dr

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Bedroom Farm Style Home with Country Front Porch situated on Carter Pond. Bring the Kayaks or feed the ducks...

470 Tala Shore Dr

Long, private drive leads to lovely waterfront home on .74 acres with STUNNING 180 degree views of Cascades, Mt. Rainier. Watch the eagles soar and enjoy sunrises over the Hood Canal. First time on the market, immaculately maintained home offers a smart, versatile floor plan with 2 separate living units with plenty of options for 2 full time residences, vacation compound or rental potential! Total main floor living includes primary bedroom w/full bath, kitchen, living areas, a den & a home office too! Lower level w/ 2nd primary bedroom, 3/4 bath, 2nd full eat-in kitchen, bonus room. Radiant heated primary bathroom floors. RV/boat parking. No HOA or CC&R's. Located on desirable Tala Shore Dr, within 25 min of Poulsbo, Kingston ferry & more!
8634 Oxford Dr SE

Welcome home to this gorgeous rambler in Lake Forest. 3 bedroom + open air office. Spacious great room with lots of natural light and gas stove. Custom concrete counters in kitchen with fairy dust that makes the counters sparkle in the dark. Both bathrooms have luxury vinyl plank flooring + other updates. Access to backyard from primary bedroom. Relax in the backyard next to the waterfall and garden space. Enjoy an outdoor movie with the projector screen. Plenty of privacy provided by green belt behind backyard. 30amp outlet for hot tub/RV. The Lake Forest Community residents have private access to Long Lake with a dock and canoe/kayak launch.
4138 Sentinel Dr NE

Jubilee home within walking distance of award-winning golf course & club house. 55+ community w/ indoor & outdoor recreational facilities, fitness center, swimming pools, tennis/pickle ball courts, private beach access & classes. Kitchen features open concept w/ large island overlooking 2 separate living spaces. SS appliances, tile floors, easy-care quartz counter-tops & eating bar to host/entertain. Washer/Dryer & refrigerator all included. Relax in comfort w/ air conditioning or in your low maintenance private back yard that is fully fenced w/ quiet deck & raised flower beds. Front lawn is maintained by the Homeowners Association. If you are looking to be social or enjoy the beautiful trails, then this home is worth a look.
1223 SW 300th Place

This is truly a one-of-a-kind spectacular Mid-Century Modern Gem on a tranquil 1/2 acre oasis. Enjoy stunning sunsets w/sweeping views of the Puget Sound & the Olympic & Cascade Mountains.Step inside & discover gorgeous hardwoods, vaulted ceilings & skylights, walls of windows & generous living spaces w/luxurious design upgrades inside & out! Light-filled open concept floor plan including gourmet kitchen+dining for seamless indoor to outdoor living extending outside to the large deck perfect for alfresco dinners & entertaining. Stunning views from the Primary ensuite w/deck & custom built-ins through out.Expansive lower level media/family room+wet bar kitchenette w/ bonus office/den or future MIL offering many options for today's lifestyle.
20816 NE 11th St

Adorable rambler set on a sunny, flat, south-facing lot in beautiful Sammamish, named "The best small city in the U.S. to live in!" Home is located in Inglewood Beach Club, which has its own private beach to paddleboard, swim and kayak! Spacious kitchen has wood cabinets, newer appliances and laminate wood floors. Other features include newer roof, tankless water heater, and freshly painted. Front and back porch for indoor/outdoor living. Fenced in yard with a beautiful garden and shed. Dining room has double sliding doors out to the back. This is a perfect condo alternative, and so much potential to expand the home or leave as is. Trails nearby for running and bicycling. Highly rated schools and a quick commute to Redmond/Microsoft campus.
13120 Purdy Dr NW

WOW, Rare Find. Excellent Gig Harbor Location. Over 3000 sf of tranquil living space. Stunning waterfront home boasting four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Beautiful Bay views from each bedroom as well as both living rooms, each with a fireplace. Tons of storage is a big bonus here with large laundry and storage room on the lower level. Steps from the door, walk to your private beach and boathouse. Enjoy a PNW evening watching the sunset on the serene back deck. Sunsets here are always at their best. Large kitchen with lots of storage and quartz countertops. Great morning sun makes the kitchen bright and sunny. Great for all your gatherings with space to entertain including a retro themed kitchenette.
0 Edgewood Dr Camano Island, WA 98282

Camano Island Real Estate at 0 Edgewood Dr Camano Island, WA 98282. Description: The real estate listing at 0 Edgewood Dr Camano Island, WA 98282 with the MLS# 1882350 has been on the Camano Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Country Club subdivision is currently listed for $130,000.
6117 Elizan Dr NW Olympia, WA 98502

Olympia Real Estate at 6117 Elizan Dr Nw Olympia, WA 98502. Description: The real estate listing at 6117 Elizan Dr Nw Olympia, WA 98502 with the MLS# 1658914 has been on the Olympia market for 99 days. This property located in the Steamboat Island subdivision is currently listed for $139,900.
2200 Wisconsin Ave NW

Spacious two bedroom in Glover Park. - Apartment 206 is located on the second floor of this cornerstone building in Glover Park. The apartment features an open plan kitchen and living room with stained concrete floors and granite countertops. The living room also features a gas fireplace and lots of...
1821 T Street NW

Newly Renovated Studio - UTILITIES INCLUDED Near Dupont Circle - ***SPECIAL OFFER $250 Gift Card UPON MOVE-IN *** Newly Renovated Dupont Circle Building with Designer Finishes Including ALL Utilities. This beautiful studio unit features a fully equipped gourmet kitchen that includes granite countertops, microwave, stainless steel appliances, It also has a walk-in shower and a modern bathroom. It is conveniently located near Dupont Circle. Laundry Facilities On-Site with Security Cameras and Controlled Access.
12815 Lake Ave NW

First time on the market! This lovingly well cared for Island Lake home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.25 baths with an additional bonus or office space. Located on a quiet dead end road. This home is across the street from Island Lake; views from many of the rooms. Spacious fenced backyard great for entertaining. New roof in 2021. This home is sure not to disappoint!
35313 F Place Ocean Park, WA 98640

Ocean Park Real Estate at 35313 F Place Ocean Park, WA 98640. Description: The real estate listing at 35313 F Place Ocean Park, WA 98640 with the MLS# 1883216 has been on the Ocean Park market for 1 day. This property located in the Surfside subdivision is currently listed for $159,000.
1689 Cole Loop SE Port Orchard, WA 98366

Port Orchard Real Estate at 1689 Cole Loop Se Port Orchard, WA 98366. Description: The real estate listing at 1689 Cole Loop Se Port Orchard, WA 98366 with the MLS# 1882608 has been on the Port Orchard market for 1 day. This property located in the Port Orchard subdivision is currently listed for $575,000.
7913 Kerbaugh NE Olympia, WA 98516

Olympia Real Estate at 7913 Kerbaugh Ne Olympia, WA 98516. Description: The real estate listing at 7913 Kerbaugh Ne Olympia, WA 98516 with the MLS# 1882648 has been on the Olympia market for 1 days. This property located in the Johnson Point subdivision is currently listed for $675,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.146168.
6237 Bayview Rd Clinton, WA 98236

Clinton Real Estate at 6237 Bayview Rd Clinton, WA 98236. Description: The real estate listing at 6237 Bayview Rd Clinton, WA 98236 with the MLS# 1840423 has been on the Clinton market for 134 days. This property located in the Sunlight Shores subdivision is currently listed for $350,000. GeoCoordinates:. 47.984653.
