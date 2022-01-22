2175 NW Woodland Dr

Adorable rambler set on a sunny, flat, south-facing lot in beautiful Sammamish, named "The best small city in the U.S. to live in!" Home is located in Inglewood Beach Club, which has its own private beach to paddleboard, swim and kayak! Spacious kitchen has wood cabinets, newer appliances and laminate wood floors. Other features include newer roof, tankless water heater, and freshly painted. Front and back porch for indoor/outdoor living. Fenced in yard with a beautiful garden and shed. Dining room has double sliding doors out to the back. This is a perfect condo alternative, and so much potential to expand the home or leave as is. Trails nearby for running and bicycling. Highly rated schools and a quick commute to Redmond/Microsoft campus.

SAMMAMISH, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO