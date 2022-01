Oh, boy, have the Calgary Flames been on fire. If you thought their 48 shots against the Blues was a lot, they fired off 62 shots against the Blue Jackets last night en route to their 6-0 rout. Elvis Merzlikins finished the game was a .903 save percentage, and if someone can remember the last time a goalie allowed six goals and finished with a save percentage above .900, please post it in the comments.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO