In the second photo, more than 100 volunteers worked at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Township on Saturday, Jan. 22 for the annual cleanup. Wreathes that had been placed at each grave (first photo) for the holidays were removed and hauled away. The first two phases of the national cemetery provide a total of 4,401 in-ground cremation burial sites, 8,768 columbarium niche sites, 4,650 traditional casket burial sites, and 18,080 double-depth pre-set crypts. Great Lakes National Cemetery was established in 2005, and the first burial took place Oct. 17 of that year.

HOLLY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO