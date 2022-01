On November 5th, Ontrak announced an at-the-money offering of $70 million, with proceeds required to pay down the company's debt. In the article below, we discuss our thesis that Ontrak, Inc. Preferred Stock (OTRKP) is deeply undervalued, offering investors a 20%+ yield and potential 150% return in less than a year. Before going further, we want to be very clear that we are not recommending Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) common stock. This is a story of deep investigation and detailed review of company filings, which lead to critical assumptions that make or break our thesis. We lay out this thesis below, and ask the Seeking Alpha community to help us in further discovery.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO