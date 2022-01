If you're traveling around New Jersey without an E-zZ Pass, now may be the time to get yourself one. It's not confirmed just yet, but things are in the works right now within the Garden State to completely do away with cash payments at all the tolls. The powers-that-be want all the toll roads in NJ to be cashless enterprises, so if you're one of the few people that has yet to bite the bullet and sign up for an E-Z Pass, now is probably the time to do so.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO