Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 21, 2021

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 21, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.

(boys): St. Charles at St. Charles West

(girls): St. Charles at St. Charles West

Ladue at Chaminade

CBC at DeSmet

This is segment two of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 21, 2022. It features highlights of these local high school basketball games.

(boys): Zumwalt South at Liberty

(girls): Zumwalt South at Liberty

Prep Sports analyst Jim Powers gave his weekly prep shout outs to the Incarnate Word basketball team, who’s winning streak is at 52 and counting. Jim also saluted Parkway South swimmer Kylee Sullivan and the Orchard Farms girls basketball team who set a school record with their 12th straight win.

