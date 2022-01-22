ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, search underway for missing primates

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCTTD_0dsk4geJ00

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

Stranded dog lured to safety by sausage dangling from drone

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Berkeley police investigate aggravated assault

BERKELEY (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Friday morning. Police said a woman was at 2439 Durant Ave. around 1 a.m. when she got into a verbal argument with three women while they were in line for the restroom. The argument turned physical, and the women kicked and punched […]
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Danville, PA
Montour County, PA
Accidents
Montour County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Montour County, PA
KRON4 News

Man crashes into Taylor Swift’s apartment: police

NEW YORK (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said. Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primates#Monkeys#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Deadly crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash in San Jose was causing traffic on Hwy 101 early Friday morning. It happened around 1:15 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol logs. A coroner was called around 3:42 a.m. The crash impacted southbound lanes of 101, north of Guadalupe Pky, per 511. It has since been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in 1978 San Francisco cold case: DA

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 76-year-old suspect has been arrested for the 1978 sexual assault and murder of 15-year-old Marissa Harvey in San Francisco. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Wednesday that Marc Stanley Personnette, 76, has been charged with suspicion of homicide for murdering and sexually assaulting Harvey. “We are proud of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

58-year-old man dies after two-car crash in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Vallejo, according to police. The crash happened around 12:48 p.m. in the area of Redwood Parkway and Eagle Ridge Drive. The victim, a 58-year-old Vallejo resident, was taken to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries later, authorities said. Police […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy