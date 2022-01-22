Council will be in listening mode Tuesday

VENICE — There are only three hearings on next week’s City Council agenda but there will be lots of listening.

The Council is scheduled for eight presentations, including reports from three advisory boards and Venice MainStreet, which the city provides some funding to.

The first presentation on the agenda is by Mariah Justice, the state’s Certified Local Government (CLG) coordinator. CLG is a historic preservation program that can provide training and grants.

The Council will also discuss authorizing the mayor to sign a letter asking the owners of historic properties to list them on the Local Historic Register.

Next are presentations by Marty Black, a land planner and former Venice city manager, and Mike Sollitto, Construction director for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County (HFHSSC). They’ll ask that the Council consider waiving conditions on North Venice property it sold to HFHSSC so it can be sold and the proceeds used to fund affordable housing.

A partnership funding agreement with Family Promise of South Sarasota County will come up for approval as well. The city has agreed to contribute $50,000 toward a small housing project on Substation Road.

The final presentation that isn’t an annual report is on the city’s 1-cent sales surtax priority list. Projects fall into one of five categories: public safety; transportation; general government/community; parks and recreation (including beach renourishment); and water quality, flood protection and resiliency. The surtax is up for renewal in November.

Other business

Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:

• Recognize Employee of the Year Anthony J. Rosen, electrical maintenance technician, Public Works Department.

• Swear in Venice Police Sgt. Louis White on his promotion to lieutenant; Lt. Andrew Leisenring on his promotion to captain and Patrol Division commander; and Capt. Charlie Thorpe on his promotion to police chief.

• Authorize the mayor to sign a Project Lifesaver Active Membership Operational Agreement, enrolling the city in a search-and-rescue program for at-risk people.

• Hear annual reports from the Environmental Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Public Art Advisory Board.

• Vote on conveying a drainage easement to Sarasota County.

• Vote on a code amendment for the Architectural Review Board related to the separation of the Building and Planning departments.

• Vote on a budget amendment.

The City Council meets Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.