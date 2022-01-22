ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

Scott leads Bo Manor over North East

By By Cody Futrell
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TN6Qj_0dsk4KQR00

Senior Jonas Scott lived up to his billing as captain of the Bohemia Manor basketball team when his team needed him most.

Attempting to get back to its winning ways after some recent defeats, Scott scored a game-high 26 points and the Eagles held off rival North East for a 47-36 victory on Tuesday in Chesapeake City.

The game was also marked by the 10th time Bohemia Manor coach Sandy Grimes and his son — North East coach — Seth Grimes, went head-to-head.

“We just look forward to competing,” Sandy Grimes said. “I don’t take special joy in beating (Seth). I know he is having a rough year. Our point of emphasis is we have to play, you have to press. Jonas was comfortable today, he has a ton of talent and I feel he has to carry the team, as the captain, as none of our other boys have played varsity basketball before.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WITN

Minott leads Memphis over East Carolina 71-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Josh Minott recorded 13 points and 12 rebounds to carry Memphis to a 71-54 win over East Carolina. Tristen Newton led the Pirates on Thursday night with 19 points.
NBA
Clinton Herald

Prep Scores: Clinton swept at North Scott

ELDRIDGE – Both the Clinton varsity teams suffered losses at the hands of North Scott Friday night at The Pit in Eldridge, notching a Mississippi Athletic Conference loss along the way. The varsity boys had yet another tight conference matchup with the Lancers, falling 58-59. The River Kings struggled...
CLINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake City, MD
Local
Maryland Education
City
North East, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
localsportsjournal.com

Big third quarter leads North Muskegon over Manistee 56-40

Whether it was the “off” day for a basketball game, or the long bus ride, but for whatever reason the North Muskegon boys basketball team couldn’t get its offense moving Wednesday night against Manistee. The Norsemen permitted the Chippewas to hang with them throughout the first half,...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
Cecil Whig

Perryville comes up short vs. Fallston

PERRYVILLE - Second chance points and a masterclass performance from guard Dylan Wheeler led Fallston to a 73-57 win over the Perryville Panthers Tuesday night. Wheeler scored a game-high 36 points while Dylan Kreis added 11 points on a night where the Cougars dominated on the glass and made some key shots when things got tight. After building an 11 point lead early, Fallston saw Perryville get its offense on...
PERRYVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Bohemia#Eagles
Cecil Whig

Tri-State pressures way by Rising Sun

ELKTON - A smothering defense and three different double-digit scorers led Tri-State Christian Academy to a 72-27 win over the Rising Sun Tigers Thursday in Elkton. Jeremiah Falko led the way for the Crusaders with 20 points. Sam Falko added 16 points and Jonte Jenson chipped in 15 points. "A win always feels good, and a win like this, we knew we were playing a good team and we just...
ELKTON, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

663
Followers
228
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy