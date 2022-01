Springfield 4 @ MN Magicians 3 (SO) – The Jr. Blues moved into a tie for 1st place in the Midwest Division thanks to a 4-3 shootout win on Thursday over the Magicians. Leo Bacallao had two goals in the win. The Magicians took a 1-0 lead in the 1st period with a goal from Hunter Longhi. Bacallao then scored back-to-back goals in the 2nd period to make it 2-1. Gavin Best scored for the Magicians before the period was done to make it 2-2. In the 3rd period, Springfield took a 3-2 lead on a goal from Carson Jones. With less than a minute remaining, the Magicians tied the game on Best’s second goal of the night. In the shootout, the Jr. Blues netted the only goal from Isaac Novak. Ethan Roberts made 34 saves in the win. Josh Langford made 34 saves in the shootout loss.

