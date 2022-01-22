ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues' Brandon Saad: Dishes pair of helpers

 7 days ago

Saad notched two assists -- one while shorthanded -- in Friday's 5-0 win over the Kraken. Saad...

abc17news.com

Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over Flames

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist. Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis. The Blues got some revenge for a 7-1 loss at Calgary three days earlier. Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary,which had 29 shots a day after a 6-0 win at Columbus during which the Flames had a franchise-record 62 shots.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Saad, Husso help Blues get some revenge on Flames

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Saad's two goals give him 15 for the season,...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Nathan MacKinnon Gets Destroyed By Taylor Hall.

The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche played a very eventful game last night. The Avs came out to a 1-0 lead during the first period and the B's followed that up with 3 straight goals in the second period, however the Avs tired it up in the third and eventually won the game overtime.
NHL
theScore

MacKinnon ruled out after big collision with Hall

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon won't return to Wednesday's contest against the Boston Bruins after colliding with forward Taylor Hall during the opening period, the team announced. Hall knocked the shaft of MacKinnon's stick with his shoulder as the center tried to exit the zone, hitting him in the face...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
CBS Philly

Eagles 3-Time Pro Bowler Brandon Brooks Announces Retirement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement on Wednesday. Brooks is a three-time Pro Bowler. “Although I may no longer play, I’ll be an Eagle forever,” Brooks said. “We’ll always bleed green.” After 10 years I’d like to announce my retirement from the @nfl . Thank you to all for everything. @philadelphiaeagles @houstontexans @miamiuniversity @MiamiOHFootball pic.twitter.com/Z4FzfxGpXq — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) January 26, 2022 After a decade in the NFL, and six seasons in Philadelphia, Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement Wednesday — and he looked back on all of it. “I can tell you what I’ll miss the most, playing...
NFL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Three-helper night Thursday

Werenski dished out three assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rangers. Werenski hadn't posted multiple points in a game since Nov. 20 and had just one helper in his last six games, but he broke out of his slump in a big way, providing a point in each period. Despite his recent lack of flashy performances prior to this one, the offensive-minded blueliner's on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the first time with 25 through 39 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Dustin Brown: Plucks pair of helpers

Brown contributed two assists in a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Thursday. Brown got the puck ahead to Quinton Byfield for his first NHL score in the first period before helping Andreas Athanasiou in the second. The veteran winger has eight points over his last 10 games, accounting for more than one-third of his 20 points across 41 contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Niko Mikkola: Chips in with helper

Mikkola logged an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Mikkola set up a Brayden Schenn goal at 13:59 of the first period. Not known to produce much offense, Mikkola has collected two goals and four assists in 21 games since the start of December. The Finnish blueliner is up to seven points, 37 shots on net, 59 hits, 41 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 28 outings overall. Even if he works into a top-four role, he's mainly a defensive presence and doesn't need to be tracked closely by fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Robert Thomas: Contributes helper in win

Thomas notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Thomas set up a Jordan Kyrou tally at 4:10 of the third period as the Blues solidified their control of the contest. The helper ended Thomas' two-game mini-slump on offense. The 22-year-old center has shown consistency this season, as he's yet to go three games in a row without a point. Overall, he's at five goals, 27 helpers, 52 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 36 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Provides pair of helpers

Crosby distributed two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Friday. Crosby also had two PIM and two hits in this one. Sid the Kid has been a big part of the Penguins recent winning ways, with six goals and six assists over his last eight contests. The veteran has not been fully healthy over the last few seasons, but that has not made him less relevant in fantasy, which his 11 goals and 25 assists in 32 games this season can attest to.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Provides pair of aces

Hagel scored two goals in a 6-4 loss to the Avalanche on Friday. Hagel also took five PIM in this one. The left winger has five goals and three assists over his last eight contests, after missing three games under COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
560 The Joe

In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
NHL

