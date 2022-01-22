Blues' Brandon Saad: Dishes pair of helpers

Mikkola logged an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Mikkola set up a Brayden Schenn goal at 13:59 of the first period. Not known to produce much offense, Mikkola has collected two goals and four assists in 21 games since the start of December. The Finnish blueliner is up to seven points, 37 shots on net, 59 hits, 41 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 28 outings overall. Even if he works into a top-four role, he's mainly a defensive presence and doesn't need to be tracked closely by fantasy managers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO