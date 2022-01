Lehkonen scored a goal on one shot and had one hit in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks. Lehkonen found a soft spot near the net and went wide side on Anthony Stolarz for his first power-play goal since 2017. He's been productive of late with five points in the last seven contests, earning himself work on the Canadiens' top line and first power-play unit. His role in the lineup could change when Brendan Gallagher (lower body) and Paul Byron (hip) are ready to play, but his hard work during a difficult season has not gone unnoticed. Lehkonen is up to 16 points over 39 games, within shouting distance of the career-high 31 set in 2018.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO