Hughes notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Jets. Hughes helped out on a Brock Boeser goal in the third period. In his last six games, Hughes has produced five helpers, all of which have come with the man advantage. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 33 points (17 on the power play), 85 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 42 contests. He'll need to keep contributing on offense, as he doesn't add much else to his stat line.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO