UP Assembly polls: Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath flag off BJP's 'Prachar Rath'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other BJP leaders on Saturday flagged off "Prachar Rath" (election campaign vans) from the party office in Lucknow. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state chief Swatantra Dev...

buffalonynews.net

Amid UP elections, book on Yogi Adityanath reaches America

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): A book describing the "transformation" of Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath is evoking curiosity among the diaspora in the United States, its author Shantanu Gupta has said. Shantanu Gupta, who started his US tour of the book on Yogi Adiyanath from New York...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

PM thanks world leaders for their greetings on India's 73rd Republic Day

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked world leaders for their greetings and wishes on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. PM Modi said, "Thank you @PMBhutan for your warm wishes on India's Republic Day. India deeply values it's unique and enduring friendship...
INDIA
raleighnews.net

West Bengal: Governor Dhankhar seeks response from Chief Secretary on Netai incident

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): Days after West Bengal Police allegedly prevented West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from attending an event in Netai, Dhankar has now sought a response from the state Chief Secretary to fully update him about issues. Dhankar has sought a...
INDIA
Yogi Adityanath
Anurag Thakur
Narendra Modi
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
raleighnews.net

Crypto theft in India leads Delhi Police investigators to Middle East terror trail

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday said it has solved a case of cryptocurrency theft by busting a cyber fraud module operated by Al-Qassam Brigates, the military wing of Hamas, which operated by hacking into crypto-wallets of people and transferring the stolen virtual currency into the digital wallets linked to the terrorist organization.
PUBLIC SAFETY
raleighnews.net

SC agrees to hear SpiceJet's plea against order to wind up operations

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea filed by private airline SpiceJet Limited against the Madras High Court order of winding up of the company. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli agreed...
WORLD
India's Permanent Mission at UN celebrates country's 73rd Republic Day

New York [US], January 27 (ANI): India's Permanent Mission at the UN celebrated the country's 73rd Republic Day in New York on Wednesday. India's Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti hoisted the Indian flag at the country's Permanent Mission at the UN, New York. The Indian embassy in...
WORLD
India's Forex reserves decline by $678 million to $634.28 billion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves fell by $678 million to $634.28 billion in the week ended January 21 due to a sharp decline in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The foreign currency assets, which is the biggest component...
MARKETS
Pakistan PM to visit China to reinforce strategic ties, likely to seek more loans

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit China next month to reinforce their strategic ties and to advance economic and trade relations between the two countries. This China visit, which is taking place after nearly two years, will provide an opportunity for both...
CHINA
