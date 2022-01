The S&P 500 has been very indecisive during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, and of course respect of the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA sits just below the 4400 level, so that in and of itself will probably have a little bit of an effect, but quite frankly there are so many things out there that could be negative that I think the market is probably going to continue to struggle to hang on to gains. In other words, risk appetite is still pretty poor.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO