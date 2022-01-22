ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sur brush fire grows to more than 100 acres

By Los Angeles Times
 7 days ago

A brushfire in Big Sur grew to more than 100 acres late Friday night, driven by strong winds as firefighters from around California’s Central Coast were called to respond.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. and evacuations were underway on the east side of Highway 1 from Palo Colorado Road to Rocky Creek Bridge, said Mike Meddles, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection duty chief.

Strong winds in the area were pushing the fire west, Meddles said. As of around 10 p.m., firefighters from 13 agencies had responded.

“We’re trying to get more [firefighters] in,” he said.

