A fire erupted in Kuwait during maintenance work at a major oil refinery on Friday, killing two workers and critically injuring five others, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said.This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in as little as three months. In October, the state-owned oil company reported a fire had erupted at the facility, with some workers suffering from smoke inhalation and others being treated for light burns.In this latest fire, the company said, two Asian contract workers died. Their bodies were discovered on site. Initially the company had said that...

ACCIDENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO