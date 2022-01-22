ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico president’s heart found to be healthy after procedure

By Dale Quinn, Bloomberg News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a cardiac catheterization Friday and his heart was found to be healthy and functioning properly, according to a government statement. AMLO,...

