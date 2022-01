PORTLAND, Oregon — Gregory Steinline spent Wednesday afternoon doing what he does most every day: pushing his infant son in a stroller on a walk through downtown Portland. When we met Steinline, he was walking past several people camping on sidewalks on his way to an area with retail shops. He may not have realized it at the time, but Steinline is exactly what the downtown Portland business community is wishing for the most right now: foot traffic.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO