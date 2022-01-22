ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties In the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0dsjvZD700 After adding over 5,310,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 67.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 840,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 221.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 213.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 242.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 13.5% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA, metro area consists of Polk County, Dallas County, Warren County, and three other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 182.1 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Des Moines residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is an increase from the week prior, when there was an average of 117.7 daily new cases per 100,000 Des Moines residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Polk County. There were an average of 195.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Polk County during the past week, the most of the six counties in Des Moines with available data.

Case growth in the Des Moines metro area varies at the county level. In Madison County, for example, there were an average of 88.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Des Moines and more than the case growth rate in Polk County.

While Polk County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Des Moines area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of January 20, there were a total of 20,553.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Polk County, the second most of the six counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 20,769.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Polk County, unemployment peaked at 12.7% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.0%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending January 20. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 20 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending January 13 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Polk County 479,612 195.6 124.1 20,553.1 188.1
2 Dallas County 87,099 185.2 126.6 21,319.4 143.5
3 Warren County 50,076 144.6 103.0 20,247.2 233.6
4 Guthrie County 10,669 127.2 57.6 18,352.2 384.3
5 Jasper County 36,971 107.0 76.3 19,623.5 257.0
6 Madison County 16,012 88.3 60.4 16,824.9 174.9

BJ Windhorst
6d ago

Who cares. Many of us have moved on. This is part of our lives. Vaccines are out, treatments are out. Purely political now. Step 1, recognize that and move on. The string has been played out long enough. Collateral damage just going to get worse if we keep up the fear charade.

